KCET 2023 answer key released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, raise objection till May 30

Karnataka Examination Authority on Thursday released the provisional answer key for KCET or UG CET (Karnataka Common Entrance Test) 2023. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the results at the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2023 answer key released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in(Shutterstock)

Students can raise objections until 11 am of May 30.

Direct link to raise objection

KCET 2023 Notification

Students are required to include the subject, question number, and version code while raising Objection. Questions without a version code or question number won't be taken into consideration. Additionally, documents supporting the claim shall be attached in PDF format.

KCET 2023 answer key: Know how to check

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the answer key link

A pdf will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.