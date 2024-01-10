Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has started the registration process for KCET 2024 on January 10, 2024. Candidates can apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2024 through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KCET 2024: Karnataka CET registration begins at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

The registration process will end on February 10, 2024. The last date for payment of application fees is till February 14, 2024. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for KCET 2024

KCET 2024: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KCET 2024 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves.

Once done, click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees and click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The admit card will be available to all eligible candidates on April 5, 2024, and the entrance test will be conducted on April 18 and April 19, 2024. The Kannada language test will be conducted on April 20, 2024. The result will be declared on May 20, 2024. The medical examination for physically disabled candidates will be conducted on April 25 and 26, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.