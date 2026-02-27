Karnataka Examinations Authority will close the registration process for KCET 2026 on February 27, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka Common Entrance Test can find the direct link through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The fee payment window will close an March 3, 2026. KCET 2026 registration ends today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, correction window opens

The correction window has also opened for candidates who have registered for the exam. Editing is allowed even after the last date for filling the application, but a new application for CET 2026 will not be possible. The correction window will close on March 30, 2026.

The Authority has asked the scheduled caste candidates applying for CET 2026 to obtain the caste certificate with internal reservation details printed (Category A, Category B and Category C) from a concerned Tahsildar and then enter the RD number of the said caste certificate in the online application for CET 2026.

KCET 2026 registration: How to apply To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on UGCET 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on online application link.

4. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

5. Once registration is done, fill the appliccation form.

6. Make the payment of application fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KCET examination will be held on April 23 and 24, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10.30 am to 11.50 am and second shift from 2.30 pm to 3.50 pm.The hall tickets will be available for download from April 10, 2026 onwards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.