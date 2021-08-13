Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KCET Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here
KCET Admit Card 2021 released, direct link & how to download here

KCET Admit Card 2021 has been released. Candidates can check the direct link and how to download the admit card below. 
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA to released KCET Admit Card 2021. The hall ticket for admission to professional courses has been released and is available on the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in. 

Candidates who want to appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official site of KEA by following these simple steps given below. 

KCET Admit Card 2021: How to download 

  • Visit the official site of KEA on kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KCET Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the admit card and download it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Karnataka CET examination will be conducted on August 28, 29 and 30, 2021 in the state at more than 500 centres across the state. The examination for Biology and Mathematics will be conducted in August 28, Physics and Chemistry on August 29 and Kannada exam for Gadinadu and Horanadu Kannadigas on August 30, 2021. Only CET marks will be considered for the entry into professional courses.

The examination will be conducted by following all the SOPs issued by the state and central government. For more related details candidates can check the official site of KEA. 

