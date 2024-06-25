KEA UGCET 2024 document verification begins today, get details here

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) started the document verification of the Karnataka Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2024 on June 25, 2024. The document verification will continue till June 29, 2024, as per an official notice by the authorities. The document verification will continue till June 29, 2024, as per an official notice by the authorities.(HT file)

As per the official notice, candidates who have cleared UGCET 2024 under the eligibility criteria B, C, D, I, J, K, L, M, N and Z can attend the document verification which is being held at Karnataka Examination Authority, 18th Cross Road, Bangalore. Candidates are asked to attend the session in person as per the schedule with documents and a set of Xerox copies of the same.

The official notice also mentioned that the online verification is in progress for the candidates who have claimed eligibility clauses A, E, F, G, H, O, in the UGCET 2024 application form.

The document verification is being carried out in 3 sessions from June 25, 2024, to June 29, 2024. The first session is from 9.30 am to 11 am and candidates in this slot need to report at 9.15 am. The second session is from 11.15 am to 1.15 am and candidates in this slot need to report at 11 am for the second session. The third session is from 2 pm onwards and candidates in this slot are asked to report at 1.45 pm for the third session. A detailed list of rank numbers and their slot details are also mentioned in the official notification.

For more information, visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

