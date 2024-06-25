 IISER IAT 2024 results declared on iiseradmission.in, here's the direct link to check results - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 25, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

IISER IAT 2024 results declared on iiseradmission.in, here's the direct link to check results

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Jun 25, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has released the IISER IAT 2024 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)
The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The total time for answering the test was 180 minutes. Questions were of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer. The question paper was in English and Hindi languages.

Get ready to catch the final stages of the World Cup only on Crickit. Anytime, Anywhere. Explore now!

DIRECT Link to check IISER IAT 2024 Results

Candidates who wish to check their results will be asked to submit their login credentials like user ID and password to view their results.

The registration for the counselling process, and uploading of updated Class XII marksheet and caste certificate (if applicable) can be done from June 25 to July 1, 2024, and the first round of admissions will be displayed on July 7, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to check the results.

Steps to check IISER IAT 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Look out for the link to check IISER IAT 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials like user id and password to check their results

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the results and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISER.

Also Read: AP TET 2024 results to be declared today on aptet.apcfss.in, here's how to check scorecard

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / IISER IAT 2024 results declared on iiseradmission.in, here's the direct link to check results
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On