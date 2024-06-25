IISER IAT 2024 results declared on iiseradmission.in, here's the direct link to check results

Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research has released the IISER IAT 2024 results on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in. The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. (Image used for representation). (GETTY IMAGES.)

The IISER IAT test was conducted on June 9, 2024. IAT consisted of 60 questions, 15 questions each from Biology, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Physics. The total time for answering the test was 180 minutes. Questions were of multiple-choice type with only one correct answer. The question paper was in English and Hindi languages.

DIRECT Link to check IISER IAT 2024 Results

Candidates who wish to check their results will be asked to submit their login credentials like user ID and password to view their results.

The registration for the counselling process, and uploading of updated Class XII marksheet and caste certificate (if applicable) can be done from June 25 to July 1, 2024, and the first round of admissions will be displayed on July 7, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can follow the below mentioned steps to check the results.

Steps to check IISER IAT 2024 Results:

Visit the official website of IISER at iiseradmission.in.

Look out for the link to check IISER IAT 2024 results on the home page and click it

A new page appears and candidates will be asked to submit their login credentials like user id and password to check their results

On submitting the login credentials, candidates can view their result on the screen

Verify the details and save the page

Download the results and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IISER.

