KEAM 2022: Provisional category list released, here’s direct link to check

Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has released KEAM 2022 provisional category list. The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical provisional category list is available to candidates on the official site of CEE Kerala on cee.kerala.gov.in.

The provisional category list of candidates eligible for various category/community claims, who have submitted online application to Commissioner for Entrance Examinations for admission to Engineering, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Medical, Medical Allied Courses has been published.

Candidates who want to raise complaints against the list can send mail to CEE on or before August 23, 2022 till 12 noon. The final category list after addressing valid complaints, if any, will be published on August 24, 2022.

The list if available to candidates for application number 1400011 to 1486000 and above. To check the category list, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check KEAM 2022 Provisional category list

KEAM 2022: How to check Provisional category list

Visit the official site of KEAM on cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2022 link available on the home page.

On the newly opened page candidates will get the Provisional category list link.

Click on Category list on another opened page.

Check the application number and download the PDF file.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

