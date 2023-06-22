KEAM 2023: Fresh application registration ends tomorrow, apply at cee.kerala.gov.in

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will close the registration for KEAM 2023 fresh application on June 23, 2023. Candidates who want to submit fresh applications and add courses for admission to architecture/ medical and medical allied courses can do it till tomorrow through the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2023: Fresh application registration ends tomorrow at cee.kerala.gov.in

As per the official notice, fresh online applications can be submitted for admission to Architecture (B.Arch) and Medical & Medical Allied courses (including MBBS & BDS) in the State from candidates, who have not yet submitted applications to CEE Kerala. For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those who have appeared in NEETUG 2023 conducted by NTA and for Architecture courses, those who have qualified in NATA conducted by the Council of Architecture will be considered.

KEAM 2023: How to apply

To apply for the same, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KEAM 2023 link available on the home page.

Register yourself and login to the account.

Fill in the required details and click on submit.

Upload the necessary documents and make the payment of fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON