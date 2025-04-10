The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 Exam dates today, April 10, 2025 at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live Updates KEAM 2025 exam dates announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check schedule here

The KEAM engineering exam will be held on April 23, 2025, and from April 24, 2025, to April 28, 2025, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM in the evening shift. The KEAM pharmacy exam will be held on April 24, 2025, from 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM (Session I), 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM (Session II), and on April 29, 2025, from 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM in the evening shift.

As per the official notification, students appearing for the Engineering and Pharmacy examinations should report to the examination centre two hours before the examination.

KEAM 2025 exam pattern

The KEAM 2025 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in English for all subjects. The engineering exam will be 180 minutes long, and the pharmacy exam will be 90 minutes long. The KEAM paper will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for the engineering exam: 150 questions: 45 from physics, 30 from chemistry, 75 from maths, and 75 from pharmacy. The pharmacy exam will include 75 questions in total, 45 for physics and 30 for chemistry.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is responsible for conducting entrance examinations and allotment to various professional degree and post-graduate courses based on merit and communal reservation. Noteworthy Courses include Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Courses, Three-Year LLB, Five-Year LLB, LLM (Master of Laws), BPharm (Lateral Entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, PG Pharmacy, etc.

The candidate should visit the CEE website regularly for notifications and updates.