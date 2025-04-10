Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KEAM 2025 exam dates announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check schedule here

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 10, 2025 07:03 PM IST

KEAM 2025 exam dates have been announced. The schedule can be checked here. 

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has announced the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical Entrance Exam (KEAM) 2025 Exam dates today, April 10, 2025 at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM Admit Card 2025 Today Live Updates

KEAM 2025 exam dates announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check schedule here
KEAM 2025 exam dates announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check schedule here

The KEAM engineering exam will be held on April 23, 2025, and from April 24, 2025, to April 28, 2025, from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM in the evening shift. The KEAM pharmacy exam will be held on April 24, 2025, from 11.30 AM to 1.00 PM (Session I), 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM (Session II), and on April 29, 2025, from 3.30 PM to 5.00 PM in the evening shift.

As per the official notification, students appearing for the Engineering and Pharmacy examinations should report to the examination centre two hours before the examination.

KEAM 2025 exam pattern

The KEAM 2025 exam will be held in computer-based test (CBT) mode in English for all subjects. The engineering exam will be 180 minutes long, and the pharmacy exam will be 90 minutes long. The KEAM paper will comprise multiple-choice questions (MCQs) for the engineering exam: 150 questions: 45 from physics, 30 from chemistry, 75 from maths, and 75 from pharmacy. The pharmacy exam will include 75 questions in total, 45 for physics and 30 for chemistry.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations is responsible for conducting entrance examinations and allotment to various professional degree and post-graduate courses based on merit and communal reservation. Noteworthy Courses include Kerala Engineering Architecture and Medical (KEAM) Courses, Three-Year LLB, Five-Year LLB, LLM (Master of Laws), BPharm (Lateral Entry), PG Ayurveda, PG Homoeo, PG Nursing, PG Medical, PG Dental, PG Pharmacy, etc.

The candidate should visit the CEE website regularly for notifications and updates.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KEAM 2025 exam dates announced at cee.kerala.gov.in, check schedule here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On