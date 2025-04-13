KEAM 2025 trial test link activated at cee.kerala.gov.in, direct link to appear here

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala, has activated the KEAM 2025 trial test link. Candidates who want to take the trial test before the exam can find the link on the CEE Kerala official website at cee.kerala.gov.in. KEAM 2025 trail test link activated, direct link to appear here

As per the official notice, a practice test has been made available on the website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations for those who have submitted applications for KEEM 2025 to practice the computer-based test. Those interested in the practice test can log in to the KEEM 2025 candidate portal on the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations by entering their Application Number and Password and then clicking on the practice test menu to do the Practice Test.

KEAM 2025 trial test: How to appear

To appear for the practice test, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEAM at cee.kerala.gov.in.

2. Click on candidate's portal and a new page will open.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. The practice test link will be available.

5. Click on the link and appear for the test.

6. Once done, click on submit.

The KEAM 2025 computer test will be held from April 23 to April 29, 2025 at various exam centres in the state and also at Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai and Dubai. On all days, it will be held in a single shift—from 2 pm to 5 pm.

For the Engineering Entrance Examination, mathematics will have 75 questions, physics will have 45 questions, and chemistry will have 30 questions that will be answered in 180 minutes. For Pharmacy Entrance Examination there will be 45 questions in Chemistry and 30 questions in Physics to be answered in 90 minutes.

The examination will be held for admission to Engineering and Pharmacy courses for the academic year 2025-26. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.