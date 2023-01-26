Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, download link here

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 released at ktet.kerala.gov.in, download link here

Published on Jan 26, 2023 01:18 PM IST

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the direct link given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key through the official site of KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The examination was conducted on December 3 and December 4, 2022 in two shifts. The first shift was conducted from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift was conducted from 2 pm to 4.30 pm. To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022

Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022: How to download

  • Visit the official site of Kerala KTET at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
  • Click on Kerala KTET Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The KTET result will be announced soon. The result can also be checked by candidates on the official site of KTET. For more related details candidates can check the official website.

