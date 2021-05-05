Kerala TET 2021: Registration ends tomorrow, how to apply here

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will close down the registration process for Kerala TET 2021 on May 6. Interested candidates can apply online for Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test through the official site of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan on ktet.kerala.gov.in. The application process started on April 28, 2021. The last date of fee submission is till May 7, 2021.

Candidates should have passed Class 12 to apply for lower primary classes, should have graduate degrees to apply for upper primary classes and high school classes, and should have certificates/diplomas or degrees to apply for high school classes.

The application fees to apply for Kerala TET is ₹500/- if belonging to the General/OBC category and ₹250/- if belonging to SC/ST category. The payment should be made through Net Banking, Credit/ Debit card. Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow these simple steps given below.

Kerala TET 2021: How to apply

• Visit the official site of Kerala TET on ktet.kerala.gov.in.

• Click on the new registration link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have to fill in the required fields.

• Once the registration is done, candidates will have to login to their account through login credentials.

• Fill in the required details and make the payment of application fees.

• Click on submit after you have filled the details.

• Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.