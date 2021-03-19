KMAT 2021: 6 things to know about this management entrance exam

The application process for Kerala Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) 2021, scheduled for April 11, began from 17th March. The last date of application is March 28. Conducted by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), KMAT is a state-level entrance test for admission to various management schools across Kerala. Here are 6 important things that you need to know about this exam.

KMAT 2021 eligibility

• Both Indians and Non-Indians are eligible to apply. However, only Keralite candidates are eligible for reservations and fee concessions.

• There is no age restriction for KMAT application.

• A candidate must be a graduate from any stream: Art, Commerce, Science, or Engineering. However, candidates in their final year of graduation can also sit for KMAT.

• As far as the marks are concerned, a KMAT aspirant has to follow the eligibility criteria set by the institutes he or she is applying to.

KMAT 2021 syllabus

The syllabus of this management entrance test is based on the 10 + 2 curriculum. The subjects include:

• English Language Usage and Reading Comprehension

• Quantitative Aptitude

• Data Sufficiency and Logical reasoning

• General Knowledge and Current Affairs

Exam pattern and marking scheme

The KMAT is a Computer Based Test held across various test centres in Kerala that spans through three hours. It’s a 720-mark test where a total of 180 objective type questions are asked. As far as the marking scheme is concerned, 4 marks are allotted for each correct answer while 1 mark is deducted for every wrong answer. Check out the subject-wise exam pattern and weightage here.

Qualifying arks

General category /SEBC candidates will be eligible for MBA courses in various management institutes of Kerala if they secure 10% of the total 720 marks, that is, 72. The qualifying cut-off for SC/ST category is 7.5% of the total marks, that is, 54.

Applying for KMAT 2021

The application process for this management entrance test is online which can be done through their official website: www.cee.kerala.gov.in. Here are the steps to follow:

• Visit the official website

• Click on the link: K-Mat 2021 Online Application

• To register yourself, click on the Registration tab and fill in the necessary information: Name, Mobile number and Email Address. Create a strong password.

• After registration, fill in the application form using number and password.

• Make online payment via debit/ credit card or net banking. You can also choose the e-challan mode. Application fee for General and SEBC candidates is Rs.1000, while that for SC/ST applicants is Rs.750.

• Upload scanned versions of the candidate’s passport size photograph and signature.

Format and size for the photograph: This should be a coloured JPEG image and the size should be between 15 KB and 30 KB.

Format and size for the candidate’s signature: This should be a JPEG image and the size should be between 10 KB and 100 KB.

• Submit the form after selecting your preferred examination centre. You can choose up to four centres.

• Download and take a print out of the application form.

KMAT 2021 Admit Card

Candidates can download the Admit Card for this exam from the official website www.cee.kerala.gov.in. The date of issue is yet to be notified. Admit Card will not be sent by post.