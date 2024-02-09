Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, CEE Kerala will close the registration process for KMAT 2024 Session 1 on February 9, 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Kerala Management Aptitude Test can do it through the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in. KMAT 2024 Session 1: Last date to apply today, link here

Candidate should have completed the Bachelors Degree of minimum three years duration in the field of Arts, Science, Engineering, Commerce, Management and equivalent to satisfy the eligibility criteria for the examinations can apply. To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for KMAT 2024 Session 1

KMAT 2024 Session 1: How to apply

Visit the official website of CEE Kerala at cee.kerala.gov.in.

Click on KMAT 2024 Session 1 registration link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Login to the account and fill the application form.

Make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹1000/- for General candidates and ₹750/- for SC/ST category candidates.

The candidate desirous of joining MBA course in the state on the basis of the K MAT 2024 will have to appear for this Entrance Examination. The admission to the course will be based on the marks of the Entrance Examination, group discussion and interview. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CEE Kerala.