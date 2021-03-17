KPSC 10th level prelims answer keys 2021 released, direct link here

Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) on Wednesday, March 17, released the provisional answer key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)–Stage 1, (SSLC Level) - Stage II, (SSLC Level)- Stage III and (SSLC Level) - Satge IV.

Candidates who have taken the examination can download KPSC Common preliminary exam answer keys from the official website of Kerala Public Service Commission at keralapsc.gov.in.

The answer keys have been released for various medium of questions namely: Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada.

Candidates can submit online complain against the answer key only through their OTR Profile within stipulated time after the publication of provisional answer key.

The experts will look into the complains raised by candidates and a final answer key will be prepared and published in the bulletin and on the KPSC website. The complaints received after the publication of final answer keys will not be entertained.

Direct link to check answer key for SSLC Level stage I

Direct link to check answer key for SSLC Level stage II

Direct link to check answer key for SSLC Level stage III

Direct link to check answer key for SSLC Level stage IV

KPSC SSLC Level–Stage 1 Common Preliminary Examination was held on February 20, SSLC Level - Stage II exam was held on February 25, SSLC Level- Stage III exam was held on March 6 and SSLC Level - Satge IV examination was held on March 13.

Steps to download KPSC 10th prelims answer key:

1) Visit the official website of KPSC

2) Scroll on the link for downloads on the top Nav bar

3) Go to answer key and then scroll on answer key OMR exams

4) The page with answer key of all four stages will appear on screen

5) Select stage and language of questions and check provisional key



