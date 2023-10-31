KPSC Group C hall ticket 2023 out at kpsc.kar.nic.in, here's direct link

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the admit card for Group C posts today, October 31, 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website at kpsc.kar.nic.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card using their examination name, application ID and date of birth. KPSC releases admit card for Group C posts

The KPSC Group C examination will be held on November 4 and November 5.

Karnataka KPSC Group C admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official portal of KPSC at kpsc.kar.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download Hall-Ticket for Group-C Posts exam dated:04 & 05-11-2023”

Next, click on the admit card link

Key in your login credentials

KPSC Group C admit card 2023 will be available on the screen

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference

Candidates can contact the helpline number 18005728707 in case of technical problems to download the admit card.

