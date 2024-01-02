Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has released KSET 2023 admit card on January 2, 2024. The admit card for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can be downloaded by all candidates who will appear for the examination through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KSET 2023 admit card released at kea.kar.nic.in, download link here

The KSET examination will be conducted on January 13, 2024, at various exam centres across the state. The test will be consisting of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). The candidate will have to mark the responses for questions of Paper-I and Paper – II on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) Sheet provided along with the test booklet. There are no negative marks for incorrect answers.

Direct link to download KSET 2023 admit card

KSET 2023 admit card: How to download

To download the admit card, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the required details.

Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Official Notice Here