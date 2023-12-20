close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KSET 2023 registration date extended till today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

KSET 2023 registration date extended till today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 20, 2023 09:40 AM IST

KSET 2023 registration date has been extended till December 20, 2023. Candidates can apply at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for KSET 2023 till December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

KSET 2023 registration date extended till today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in
KSET 2023 registration date extended till today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official website, KSET 2023 submission of online application is extended till December 20, 2023, 5 pm, and fee payment up to December 21, 2023, 12 noon.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for KSET 2023

KSET 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.
  • Click on KSET 2023 registration link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
  • Click on submit and login to the account.
  • Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB is 1000/- & for other State Candidates and 700/- for Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates.

KSET 2023 which was scheduled on December 31, 2023, has been postponed. The Karnataka SET 2023 will now be conducted on January 13, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out