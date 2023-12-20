Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA has extended the registration date for KSET 2023 till December 20, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Karnataka State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. KSET 2023 registration date extended till today, apply at kea.kar.nic.in

As per the official website, KSET 2023 submission of online application is extended till December 20, 2023, 5 pm, and fee payment up to December 21, 2023, 12 noon.

Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do it by following the steps given below.

Direct link to apply for KSET 2023

KSET 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, and IIIB is ₹1000/- & for other State Candidates and ₹700/- for Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates.

KSET 2023 which was scheduled on December 31, 2023, has been postponed. The Karnataka SET 2023 will now be conducted on January 13, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.