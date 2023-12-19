Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA will close the KSET 2023 registration process on December 19, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Karnataka State Eligibility Test can do it through the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in. The registration link will close at 4 pm. KSET 2023 registration ends today at kea.kar.nic.in, direct link here

Candidates who want to apply for the entrance test can do it by following the steps given below.

KSET 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on KSET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and login to the account.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The examination fees for General, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB is is ₹1000/- & for other State Candidates and ₹700/- for Cat-I, SC,ST, PWD & Transgender Candidates.

The Karnataka SET 2023 examination will be held on December 31, 2023. The exam will comprise of two papers. Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.