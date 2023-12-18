close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KSET 2023 registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KSET 2023 registration window reopens today at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Dec 18, 2023 10:58 AM IST

Karnataka Examinations Authority reopens registration window for KSET 2023.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will reopen the registration window for Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2023 today, December 18. Interested candidates can register online through the official website at kea.kar.nic.in/ cetonline.karnataka.gov.in till December 19.

KEA to reopen registration window for KSET 2023 today
KEA to reopen registration window for KSET 2023 today

For general, Cat-IIA, IIB, IIIA, IIIB, and other state candidates, the examination fee is 1000; for Cat-I, SC, ST, PWD, and transgender candidates, the fee is 700. The KSET 2023 examination is scheduled to be heldht on December 31.

KSET 2023 registration: How to apply

Visit the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Click on the KSET 2023 registration link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

Click on submit and log in to the account.

Once done, fill out the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

