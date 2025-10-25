Karnataka Examination Authority, KEA has released KSET Hall Ticket 2025. Candidates who will appear for Karnataka State Eligibility Test for Assistant Professor can download the admit card through the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. KSET Hall Ticket 2025 out at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Authority conducted the KSET examination on November 2, 2025. The exam will consist of two papers.

Both the papers will consist of only objective type Multiple- Choice Questions, MCQs. The exam will comprise of 2 papers- Paper I will have 50 compulsory questions and carry 100 marks and Paper 2 will have 100 compulsory questions and carry 200 marks. The duration of the exam is 3 hours- from 10 am to 1 pm.

The candidate will have to mark the responses for questions of Paper I and Paper 2 on the Optical Marks Reader (OMR) sheet provided along with the test booklet.

Direct link to download KSET Hall Ticket 2025 KSET Hall Ticket 2025: How to download To download the hall ticket candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

2. Click on KSET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Along with the KSET 2025 admission test candidate has to carry any one valid photo identity card like driving license/ passport/ Aadhar Card/ PAN Card etc. No candidate will be allowed to appear at the examination centre other than that allotted to his/ her in the admission ticket. For more related details candidates can check the official website of KEA.