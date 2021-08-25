Home / Education / Competitive Exams / KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket
KTET admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for K-TET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.
KTET admit card 2021 released on ktet.kerala.gov.in, direct link for hall ticket

  • KTET admit card 2021: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2021 on its official website.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 25, 2021 01:55 PM IST

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has released Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) admit card 2021 on its official website. Candidates who have registered for K-TET 2021 can download their admit cards from the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan at ktet.kerala.gov.in.

The K-TET 2021 examinations are scheduled to be held on August 31, September 1 and September 3. The K-TET examinations are scheduled to be conducted for four categories and each category examination will be held for 2 hours 30 minutes, as per the schedule of the examination.

Direct link to download KTET admit card 2021

How to download KTET admit card 2021:

Visit the official website at ktet.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD MAY 2021".

A new page will appear on the screen.

Key in your credentials and login.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download the admit card and take its print out for future reference.

