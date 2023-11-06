KTET October 2023 registration begins today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to start the registration for the KTET October 2023 examination today, November 6. Interested eligible candidates will have to register and apply for the examination on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in. KTET 2023 registration for October exam begins today (ktet.kerala.gov.in)

The application deadline of KTET October exam is November 17. Candidates can take printout of the application form up to November 18, as per the schedule informed by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

Admit cards of the examination will be issued on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download it December 29 onwards.

KTET will be held in two shifts on all exam days. The first shift will begin at 10 am and the duration of the paper will be 2.5 hours. The second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

How to apply for Kerala KTET October 2023

Go to the examination website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Open the registration link for the October examination.

Complete the registration process and then login to your account.

Fill out the application process, upload required documents.

Make payment of the examination fee.

Submit your form. Download and save it for future uses.

The application fee of KTET is ₹500 for all candidates, except for SC, ST and differently abled categories. For these categories, the exam fee is ₹250

For further details, visit the official website of the examination.