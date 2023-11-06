close_game
close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / KTET October 2023 registration begins today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

KTET October 2023 registration begins today on ktet.kerala.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Nov 06, 2023 08:28 AM IST

Interested eligible candidates will have to register and apply for the examination on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is going to start the registration for the KTET October 2023 examination today, November 6. Interested eligible candidates will have to register and apply for the examination on the website ktet.kerala.gov.in.

KTET 2023 registration for October exam begins today (ktet.kerala.gov.in)
KTET 2023 registration for October exam begins today (ktet.kerala.gov.in)

The application deadline of KTET October exam is November 17. Candidates can take printout of the application form up to November 18, as per the schedule informed by Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Admit cards of the examination will be issued on ktet.kerala.gov.in. Candidates can download it December 29 onwards.

KTET will be held in two shifts on all exam days. The first shift will begin at 10 am and the duration of the paper will be 2.5 hours. The second shift is from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

How to apply for Kerala KTET October 2023

Go to the examination website of KTET, ktet.kerala.gov.in.

Open the registration link for the October examination.

Complete the registration process and then login to your account.

Fill out the application process, upload required documents.

Make payment of the examination fee.

Submit your form. Download and save it for future uses.

The application fee of KTET is 500 for all candidates, except for SC, ST and differently abled categories. For these categories, the exam fee is 250

For further details, visit the official website of the examination.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out