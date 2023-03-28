Lucknow University has begun the registration process for UG & UG Professional Programmes for Session 2023-24. The applictaion process will end on May 31. Candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at lkouniv.ac.in. Lucknow University admission registration process for UG courses begins

The Entrance Test will be conducted from June 15 to June 25, 2023. The result will be announced on July 7.

The Counselling Phase I will commence on July 10 to July 14, 2023, and the Phase II registration process will begin on July 16 to July 21, 2023. The Phase III registration process will begin from July 25 to July 31, 2023, onwards.

Lucknow University UG admission 2023: How to apply

Visit the official website at lkouniv.ac.in

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill in the education details

Upload photo and signature

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and take printout for future reference.