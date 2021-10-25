Home / Education / Competitive Exams / Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC
competitive exams

Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC

  • The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be released on the official websites mponline.gov.in and mppsc.nic.in from November 8 onwards.
Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be held on November 14 and the admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be available on November 8, the state public service commission, MPPSC said on October 21.

In the official notification, which the Commission has released on its official website mppsc.nic.in, the Commission says the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates will be intimated about the exam city through their registered e-mail address on November 3. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment.

The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be released on the official websites mponline.gov.in and mppsc.nic.in from November 8 onwards.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mppsc.nic.in mppsc website mppsc + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 25, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out