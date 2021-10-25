Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam admit card on Nov 8: MPPSC

The Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be held on November 14 and the admit cards of all candidates who have successfully registered for the exam will be available on November 8, the state public service commission, MPPSC said on October 21.

In the official notification, which the Commission has released on its official website mppsc.nic.in, the Commission says the exam will be held in a single shift from 12 noon to 3 pm.

The exam will be held, the Commission has said in the exam notice, at Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior, and Satna districts.

Candidates will be intimated about the exam city through their registered e-mail address on November 3. Candidates have to make sure that the registered e-mail address is active till the completion of the recruitment.

The admit card of the Madhya Pradesh state engineering service exam will be released on the official websites mponline.gov.in and mppsc.nic.in from November 8 onwards.