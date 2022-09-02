Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022: How to check marks on mahacet.org

competitive exams
Published on Sep 02, 2022 11:31 AM IST

MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022 will be declared anytime soon. The marks can be checked by appeared candidates through the simple steps given below.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022 in due course of time. The MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022 can be checked by all candidates through the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

The re-examination was conducted on August 27, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the re-examination can check their results through these simple steps given below.

MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022: How to check marks

  • Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.
  • Click on MAH- B.Planning CET Result 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates can check on result link.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who have appeared for re-examination, his/her 1 st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MAHACET.

