MAH LLB CET 2025: Registration date extended till February 18, apply at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the MAH LLB CET 2025 registration date. The last date to apply for MAH-LLB 5 Yrs. CET- 2025 has been extended till February 18, 2025. Candidates can apply through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH LLB CET 2025: Registration date extended till February 18, notice here

The official notice reads, "With reference to above notices, State CET Cell office received request from candidates and parents regarding extension to the form filling of CET 2025 for the course mentioned below. Hence, considering the academic interest of the candidates, CET CELL has decided to give first extension for online Registration and Application Form Filling for the course."

MAH LLB CET 2025: How to apply

Candidates can apply online through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHCET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the account.

5. Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee for Open Category Candidates from Maharashtra State, Out Side Maharashtra State (OMS)/All India Candidates belonging to all Categories, and J&K Migrant Candidates is ₹1000/- and other candidates will have to pay ₹800/-. The fee should be paid online through Internet Payment, Credit Card/ Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets.

MAH-LL.B. 5 Year CET- 2025 will be conducted in the selected Cities in Maharashtra and Outside Maharashtra State. The examination will comprise of one paper with five sections- Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning, General Knowledge with Current Affairs, Logical and Analytical Reasoning, English and Mathematical Aptitude. A total of 150 questions will be asked and maximum marks is 150. The Questions will be in English and Marathi. There will be no negative marking. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.