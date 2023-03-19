Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MAH MBA admit card released at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, download hall ticket here

MAH MBA admit card released at mbacet2023.mahacet.org, download hall ticket here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 19, 2023

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, will conduct the MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 Examination on March 25 and March 26.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the admit cards for MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 Examination 2023. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at mbacet2023.mahacet.org.

The State CET will conduct the examination on March 25 and March 26. MAH-MBA/MMS CET 2023 will be conducted in the selected cities in Maharashtra & Outside Maharashtra State.The venues for the online examination will be given on the Hall Ticket.

MAH MBA 2023 admit card: Know how to download the admit card

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org

Log in to your account

The MAH MBA CET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the same for future use.

