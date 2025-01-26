MAH MBA CET 2025 registration date extended: Apply till January 31 at cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 Entrance Examination. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for the exam can now submit their application forms till January 31, 2025 on the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. MAH MBA CET 2025 registration date has been extended till January 31 at cetcell.mahacet.org. The direct link to apply is given here.

Notably, the examination is being conducted for admission to professional courses through the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the 2025-26 academic session.

The official notice reads, “MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025 Entrance Examination for Admission to Professional Courses in admission to first year of full time post- graduate degree in MBA/MMS courses through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2025-26 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State.”

MAH MBA CET 2025: Here's how to register

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to register for MAH MBA CET 2025:

Visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the link titled ‘CET (Examination) portal for A.Y. 2025-26’ Enter the required credentials to register yourself. Login with your registered credentials. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee. Submit the application form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

It may be mentioned here that the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra recently released a revised schedule of MAH CET 2025 on the official website of MAH CET at mahacet.org.

According to the schedule, the MAH- MBA/MMS-CET-2025 will be conducted on April 1, 2 and 3, 2025, MAH-AAC CET-2025 on April 5, MH-Nursing CET 2025 on April 7 and 8, 2025, MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025 on April 8, 2025.

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.