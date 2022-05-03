Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates postponed, check revised schedule here

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates. The dates have been revised for the year 2022-23 for various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET. The revised schedule is available on the official site of State Common Entrance Test Cell on cetcell.mahacet.org.

Minister of Higher Education And Technical Education (Maharashtra) has shared the information on his official twitter handle. The tweet reads, “For the year 2022-23, the dates of common entrance examinations for admission to various degree and postgraduate courses under the Department of Higher and Technical Education through the State CET have been postponed and the revised schedule of examinations has been published on the website http://mahacet.org .”

Maharashtra CET Exam 2022: How to download revised schedule

The<strong> re-revised tentative schedule </strong>for all common entrance test can be downloaded by all appearing candidates through these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mahacet.org.

Click on Maharashtra CET Exam 2022 dates revised schedule link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the new exam dates.

Download the PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.