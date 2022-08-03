MH LAW CET exam 2022: 200 students could not appear in Thane due to server issue

MH LAW CET exam: Around 200 students appearing for their LLB Common Entrance Test (CET) could not appear for the exam on Wednesday due to technical issues with the server faced at the centre at Kasarvadavli in Thane. While the students were waiting outside the centre for almost four hours, CET cell updated the website stating that the exams for those from the Thane centre will be rescheduled at a later date.

The authorities at the MBC park Centre at Kasarvadavli cited server issues to be the reason for students being unable to appear for the exam. Meanwhile a senior officer from CET cell said, "We have noted down the hall ticket details of these students who could not appear for the exam and shall ensure that the exams are scheduled only for these students post August 21. This occurred due to a technical error in that particular centre but there was no such problem in other centres and the examination completed smoothly."

Earlier in the day the students gathered outside the centre in hope that they can appear for the exam at the next 2pm slot. Most of the students were from Badlapur, Belapur and some rural areas as well who have left their homes for the exams in the wee hours of the morning.

Rhea Rao Rane, 21, resident of Dombivli said, "We reached the centre well in advance for our 9am exam. We submitted our hall tickets and entered the exam hall but could not login to appear for the exam. It was only after around 20mins that they created a different login and asked us to try again. When nothing worked and the time for our exams was coming to an end they asked us to step out for the next batch and cited server issues. We all gathered outside the centre demanding an answer but to no avail. We fear we shall be marked absent and our career will be at stake."

Students appearing for CET LLB included of varied age groups and travelled from different parts of the district. "There were some senior citizens also among the students who were here to appear for law entrance. I travelled from Badlapur and left home at around 6am. It had been past noon but still no communication from the examination committee or from the centre regarding the exams," said Uma Shirke, 25, resident of Badlapur.

Meanwhile students for the afternoon slot managed to appear for exam at the same centre in Thane.