MH SET 2023 exam on March 26, Download admit card here

ByHT Education Desk
Mar 25, 2023 08:16 PM IST

Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET) for the post of assistant professors will be conducted on March 26.

Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) will conduct the Maharashtra State Eligibility Test (MH SET 2023) on March 26. Candidates who will appear for the examination will be able to download the admit card from the official website at setexam.unipune.ac.in. Candidates will be able to download the admit card through their login credentials, applictaion number and by students name.

The MH SET exam will be held in two sessions from 10 am to 11 am and from 11: 30 to 1: 30 pm.

Here's the direct link to download the result

Over 119,813 applicants have registered for the MH CET 2023 examination. MH SET exam to be conducted in 17 cities of Maharashtra and Goa.

MH SET 2023 : Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website at unipune.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Enter your log in details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print out for future reference.

