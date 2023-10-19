News / Education / Competitive Exams / MHT CET 2024 exam dates out at mahacet.org, notice here

MHT CET 2024 exam dates out at mahacet.org, notice here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 19, 2023 07:07 PM IST

MHT CET 2024 exam dates have been released. Check other exam dates given here.

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai has released MHT CET 2024 exam dates. The complete tentative exam calendar for 2024-25 has been released and can be checked by candidates on the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2024 exam dates out at mahacet.org, notice here (Agencies/file)
As per the official calendar, MHTCET will be conducted from April 16 to May 2, 2024, excluding May 1, 2024.

The exam dates for other CETs have also been released. The schedule is given below.

MAH-B.Ed.M.Ed.(Three Year Integrated Course)-CET and MAH-M.Ed CET will be conducted on March 2, 2024.

MAH-M.P.Ed. CET will be conducted on March 9 and field test will be conducted on March 10 and 11, 2024. MAH-L.L.B.3 Yrs. CET will be held from March 11 to March 13, 2024. MAH-B.P.Ed.-CET will be conducted on March 15 and field test will be conducted from March 16 to March 18, 2024.

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET will be held from March 18 to March 21, 2024 and MAH- MBA/MMS-CET from March 23 to March 24, 2023.

MAH-MCA CET will be conducted on March 30, MAH-B.Design CET on April 6, MAH-M.ARCH CET and MAH-M.HMCT CET on April 7, MAH-B.HMCT CET and MAH-B.Planning CET on April 13, 2024.

MAH-B.A./B.Sc. B.Ed.(Four Year Integrated Course)-CET will be held on May 6, 2024. MAH- L.L.B.5 Yrs. CET on May 7 and 8, 2024, MAH-B.Sc. Nursing CET and MAH-ANM -GNM CET on May 9 and 10, 2024.

MAH-AAC CET and MAH-PGP-CET / PGO-CET / M.Sc(A & SLP)-CET / M.Sc(P & O)-CET will be conducted on May 12, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

