Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Feb 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MHT CET 2025 registration date extended till February 27, direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Feb 22, 2025 02:18 PM IST

Candidates who would like to apply for MHT CET 2025 can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and submit their forms with a late fee of ₹500/-.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has extended the online registration process date for the Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test (MHT CET 2025) till February 27, 2025.

MHT CET 2025 application fee is <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,000 for the general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
MHT CET 2025 application fee is 1,000 for the general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who would like to apply for MHT CET 2025 can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and submit their forms with a late fee of 500/-.

Also Read: Bihar Board Class 10 examinee shot dead by another examinee while returning home from exam centre in Sasaram

About the exam:

MHT-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, B.Planning, M.Planning (Integrated) and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

Direct Link to apply for MHT CET 2025

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics).

Approximately 20 percent weightage to Class 11 and 80 percent to Class 12 curriculum while setting the question paper as per the CET cell.

There will be no negative marks in the test. The difficulty level of questions for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be at par with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and for Biology, it will be at par with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), mentioned the official website.

Also Read: KEAM 2025 registration begins at cee.kerala.gov.in, here's direct link to apply

Application fee:

MHT CET 2025 application fee is 1,000 for the general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates.

For Backward Class Category (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS candidates and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates and all Orphan, Transgender (Other) category candidates, the application fee is 800.

For more information, visit the official website.

Also Read: APPSC Group 2 Mains Exam: Will explore all possible avenues, says minister on postponement plea

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
See More
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On