MHT CET 2025 registration date extended till February 27, direct link to apply

The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) Maharashtra has extended the online registration process date for the Maharashtra Common Eligibility Test (MHT CET 2025) till February 27, 2025. MHT CET 2025 application fee is ₹ 1,000 for the general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Candidates who would like to apply for MHT CET 2025 can visit the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org and submit their forms with a late fee of ₹500/-.

About the exam:

MHT-CET-2025 Entrance Examination is being conducted for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, B.Planning, M.Planning (Integrated) and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai.

Direct Link to apply for MHT CET 2025

Exam pattern:

The exam will be conducted in two groups – PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) and PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics).

Approximately 20 percent weightage to Class 11 and 80 percent to Class 12 curriculum while setting the question paper as per the CET cell.

There will be no negative marks in the test. The difficulty level of questions for Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics will be at par with the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains and for Biology, it will be at par with the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), mentioned the official website.

Application fee:

MHT CET 2025 application fee is ₹1,000 for the general category (open category), Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J&K Migrant candidates.

For Backward Class Category (SC, ST, VJ/DTNT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, SBC, SEBC, EWS candidates and Persons with Disability (PwD) candidates and all Orphan, Transgender (Other) category candidates, the application fee is ₹800.

