State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again extended the registration date for MHT CET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for online common entrance test for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses can find the direct link to apply through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org. MHT CET 2026: Registration date extended again, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org

As per the official notice, the last date to apply for MHT CET 2026 is February 24 and with additional fee the last date is February 27, 2026.

Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create the same through DigiLocker.

MHT CET 2026: How to apply 1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.

2. Click on MHT CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.

4. Click on submit and login to the page.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.

Official Notice Here