MHT CET 2026: Registration date extended again, apply at cetcell.mahacet.org
The registration deadline for MHT CET 2026 has been extended to February 24, 2026, with an additional fee deadline of February 27. Candidates can apply via the MAHACET website. The exam is scheduled for April 11-26 and May 10-17, 2026, in online mode across Maharashtra. For more details, visit cetcell.mahacet.org.
State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has again extended the registration date for MHT CET 2026. Candidates who want to apply for online common entrance test for Engineering, Pharmacy and Agriculture courses can find the direct link to apply through the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
As per the official notice, the last date to apply for MHT CET 2026 is February 24 and with additional fee the last date is February 27, 2026.
Candidates who have not yet generated their APAAR ID are required to create the same through DigiLocker.
MHT CET 2026: How to apply
1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at cetcell.mahacet.org.
2. Click on MHT CET 2026 registration link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the registration details.
4. Click on submit and login to the page.
5. Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee.
6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.
7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The first attempt exam will be held from April 11 to April 26, and the second attempt will be held from May 10 to 17, 2026. The exam will be held in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Maharashtra only in the online (Computer-Based) mode for PCM and PCB groups separately.
For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT Education Desk
For over a decade, the Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk has been a trusted source for accurate, in-depth, and timely news on education and careers. We bring the latest updates on board exams, competitive exams, results, employment news, study abroad, scholarships, and school and college admissions, helping students, job seekers, and educators make informed decisions. Our Coverage Areas 1. Board Exams & Results: Comprehensive reporting on CBSE, CISCE, and state board exams (UP, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and others), including schedules, admit cards, answer keys, results, and career opportunities. 2. Competitive Exams: Insights into major exams like UPSC, JEE, NEET, GATE, CAT, SAT, and state and central government services. Exam Results: Timely updates on UPSC, SSC, SBI, IBPS, NTA, IIMs, and other competitive exam results. 3. Employment News: Notifications on government and private sector jobs, vacancies, eligibility, application processes, and results. 4. Study Abroad: Information on top universities, courses, tuition fees, scholarships, visa regulations, and career prospects for international students. Features & Analysis: Opinion pieces, expert explainers, deep-dive reports, and interviews with key figures in education. 5. Breaking Education News: Real-time updates on major policy changes, institutional reforms, and trends shaping the education sector. 6. With a commitment to factual, unbiased journalism, HT Digital’s Education Desk has seen continuous growth in readership, offering credible and engaging content tailored for students, parents, and professionals. Meet the Team 1. Nilesh Mathur – News Editor A journalist with 24 years of experience, including 18+ years at Hindustan Times, Nilesh leads editorial planning, ensures factual accuracy, and enhances audience engagement through strategic content. 2. Papri Chanda – Deputy Chief Content Producer With over a decade of experience in education journalism, Papri specializes in exam-related content, study abroad insights, and education trends. She also explores new opportunities in education that benefit students. 3. Bishal – Senior Content Producer Active in the education and jobs sector since 2019, Bishal focuses on tracking developments, analyzing trends, and crafting informative content for students and job aspirants. 4. Gaurav Sarma – Deputy Chief Content Producer A multimedia journalist with 9+ years of experience, Gaurav is skilled in research-based storytelling, feature writing, and reporting on competitive exams, online courses, and education trends. At Hindustan Times Digital Streams – Education Desk, we strive to be the go-to platform for students and professionals navigating the dynamic world of education and careers.Read More