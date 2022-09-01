MHT CET answer key 2022 releasing today; Where & how to download

MHT CET 2022 Answer Key: State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will release provisional answer key of MHT CET 2022 today, September 1. Once released, students can visit the official websites of the board, login and download it.

CET Cell will also publish MHT CET question papers, candidates' response sheets along with the provisional answer key.

MHT CET answer key for PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) groups will be made available on mhtcet2022.mahacet.org and cetcell.mahacet.org.

How to download MHT CET 2022 answer key

Go to cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2022.mahacet.org. On the home page, click on the answer key link. Enter your login credentials and submit. Download the answer key and take a printout.

There will be a window to raise objections to the provisional answer key of Maharashtra CET. Those who have to send feedback to the MHT CET answer key can do it through the official website between September 2 and 4 (5 pm).

MHT CET result will be announced on or before September 15, 2022.

MHT CET 2022 for PCM group was conducted from August 5 to 11, 2022 and for PCB group, the exam was conducted from August 12 to 20, 2022.

For students affected by rains and technical glitches, a re-examination was conducted on August 29.