MHT CET Result 2021 to be declared today, here’s how to check

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will declare MHT CET Result 2021 on October 27, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test can check the result through the official site of MAHACET on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

MHT CET 2021 was conducted from September 20, 2021 to October 1, 2021. A special examination was conducted on October 9, 2021. Candidates who want to check the result can do it through these simple steps given below. Latest Update: MHT CET Result 2021 releasing today on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org: Uday Samant

MHT CET Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of MAHACET on mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Click on MHT CET Result 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Soon after the result has been declared, the counselling schedule will be released. The Competent Authority shall invite application for admission and after verification of documents and eligibility, publish the Merit Lists as per the Rules. The downloadable mark sheet will be made available on website.