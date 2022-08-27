MHT-CET-2022 PCM & PCB re exam admit card released at cetcell.mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MHT CET 2022 (PCM & PCB Group) hall ticket today, August 27, 2022. Candidates who will appear for the re-examination can download the admit card through the official site of MHT CET on cetcell.mahacet.org.

The MHT-CET-2022 (PCM & PCB Group) re exam will be conducted on August 29.

“Candidate appearing for the Re-Examination to note that in case candidate who are appearing for the Second opportunity (Re-Examination), then his/her 1st attempt will be nullified & his/her Re-Examination 2nd Attempt will be considered for scoring”, reads the official notification.

Direct link to download MHTCET 2022 PCB admit card

Direct link to download the MHTCET 2022 PCM admit card

MHT-CET-2022 PCM & PCB admit card: How to download

Visit the official website at mahacet.org.

On the homepage, click on the admit card link

Key in application number and date of birth and submit

Your MHT CET 2022 re-exam admit card would appear on the screen

Check and take a print out for future references