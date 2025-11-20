Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC will close the registration process for MP SET 2025 on November 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of MP SET at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MP SET 2025: Last date to apply today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to apply here

The correction window will close on November 22, 2025.

MP SET examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I is compulsory and will have 50 objective type questions and Paper II will have 100 questions. The duration of the exam is for 3 hours. Paper I will have 100 marks questions and Paper II will have 200 marks questions.

MP SET 2025: How to apply All eligible candidates can easily follow the steps to apply.

1. Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025.

3. Enter the necessary details to register yourself.

4. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the examination fee.

5. Review your application and submit.

6. Download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

Examination Fee Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, EWS, and PwBD categories from Madhya Pradesh will need to pay ₹250 ( ₹40 portal fee to be paid additionally), and all other candidates should pay ₹500 ( with an additional ₹40 portal fee).

For the correction of errors in the application form, an additional ₹50 per correction needs to be paid.

Meanwhile, candidates will be able to submit their applications after the last date by paying a late fee of ₹3,000 + ₹40 portal fee between November 21 to 28, 2025.

Whereas those submitting online applications from November 29, 2025 up to 10 days before the exam date will have to pay ₹25,000 + ₹40 portal fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.