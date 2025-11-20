Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    MP SET 2025: Last date to apply today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to apply here

    MP SET 2025 registration process ends today, November 20. The direct link to apply is given here. 

    Published on: Nov 20, 2025 9:32 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, MPPSC will close the registration process for MP SET 2025 on November 20, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test can find the direct link through the official website of MP SET at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

    MP SET 2025: Last date to apply today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to apply here
    MP SET 2025: Last date to apply today at mppsc.mp.gov.in, direct link to apply here

    The correction window will close on November 22, 2025.

    MP SET examination will comprise of two papers- Paper I is compulsory and will have 50 objective type questions and Paper II will have 100 questions. The duration of the exam is for 3 hours. Paper I will have 100 marks questions and Paper II will have 200 marks questions.

    MP SET 2025: How to apply

    All eligible candidates can easily follow the steps to apply.

    1. Visit the official website of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

    2. On the home page, click on the link to apply for Madhya Pradesh State Eligibility Test 2025.

    3. Enter the necessary details to register yourself.

    4. Fill in the application form, upload required documents, and pay the examination fee.

    5. Review your application and submit.

    6. Download the confirmation page.

    7. Keep a printout of the same for future reference.

    Examination Fee

    Candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, OBC, EWS, and PwBD categories from Madhya Pradesh will need to pay 250 ( 40 portal fee to be paid additionally), and all other candidates should pay 500 ( with an additional 40 portal fee).

    For the correction of errors in the application form, an additional 50 per correction needs to be paid.

    Meanwhile, candidates will be able to submit their applications after the last date by paying a late fee of 3,000 + 40 portal fee between November 21 to 28, 2025.

    Whereas those submitting online applications from November 29, 2025 up to 10 days before the exam date will have to pay 25,000 + 40 portal fee. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MPPSC.

    Direct link to apply here

    recommendedIcon
    Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
    News/Education/Competitive Exams/MP SET 2025: Last Date To Apply Today At Mppsc.mp.gov.in, Direct Link To Apply Here
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes