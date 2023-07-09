MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in

The examination will be conducted on July15,16,17 and 18.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”

Log in using your registration details and submit

Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.