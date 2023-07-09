MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Group-4 recruitment exam 2023.
The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.
The examination will be conducted on July15,16,17 and 18.
MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply
Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the admit card tab
Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”
Log in using your registration details and submit
Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen
Check and download the admit card
Take a printout for future reference.
