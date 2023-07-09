Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 09, 2023 06:43 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released admit cards for the Group-4 recruitment exam 2023.

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has released the admit cards for the Assistant Grade-3, Stenotypist, Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023 under Group-4, today, July 9. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download their hall tickets on the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in
MPESB Group 4 recruitment exam admit card released at esb.mp.gov.in

The examination will be conducted on July15,16,17 and 18.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPESB Group 4 hall ticket 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the admit card tab

Next, click on “Group-4, Asstt. Grade -3 Stenotypist , Stenographer & Other Post Combined Recruitment Test - 2023”

Log in using your registration details and submit

Group 4 recruitment exam 2023 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out