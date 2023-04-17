MPESB High School TET 2023 results declared at esb.mp.gov, direct link to check

Madhya Pradesh Employee Selection Board has released the final result for the High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023. Candidates who took the examination can check the result from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in. MPESB High School TET 2023 results declared at esb.mp.gov

The MP Higher Secondary Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted from March 1 to March 11. The hall tickets were issued to over 174274 candidates of which 155709 candidates were present in the examination. The model answer key was released on March 13.

MP HSTET 2023 result: Know how to check

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov

On the homepage, click on the “Result - High School Teacher Eligibility Test - 2023”

Key in your login details

Your MP HSTET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the print for future reference.