MPPEB Group 2 Patwari and other posts admit card out at esb.mp.gov.in, get link

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak, Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download their admit card using their application number and date of birth.

MP Group 2 admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at esb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card - Group-2 (Sub Group -4) Sahayak Samparikshak,Patwari & other post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your Application No, and date of birth and submit

The MPPEB Patwari admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference