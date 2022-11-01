Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022 out at peb.mp.gov.in, get link here

MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022 out at peb.mp.gov.in, get link here

Published on Nov 01, 2022 03:26 PM IST

MPPEC has released admit card for Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022.

MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022 out at peb.mp.gov.in(HT file)
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the admit card for the Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test 2022. candidates can download the admit card from the official website at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can download the MPPEB Group 3 admit card using their application number and Date of Birth.

“For the recruitment of Group-3 Deputy Engineer, Cartographer, Timekeeper and equivalent posts organized by the Board, the admit cards of Joint Recruitment Examination - 2022 (except paper code F and G) have been issued. Paper code F and G admit card will be issued soon”, reads the official website.

Direct link to download the admit card

MPPEB Group 3 admit card 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at peb.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Test Admit Card - Group-3 Sub Engineer, Draftman, Samaypal and other equivalent post Combined Recruitment Test - 2022”

Key in your credentials and log in

Check and download the admit card

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times.
admit card. hall ticket
Story Saved
