Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB PNST 2022: Apply for Pre Nursing Selection Test from Feb 15, details here

MPPEB PNST 2022: Apply for Pre Nursing Selection Test from Feb 15, details here

competitive exams
Published on Jan 13, 2023 06:05 PM IST

MPPEB has released the official notification of the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022.

MPPEB PNST 2022: Apply for Pre Nursing Selection Test from Feb 15, details here
MPPEB PNST 2022: Apply for Pre Nursing Selection Test from Feb 15, details here
ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the official notification of the state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2022 for female candidates for admission to B.Sc Nursing (4-year course) in government nursing institutes. The application process will commence on February 15 and candidates have till March 1, 2023, to submit their application. Interested candidates will be able to apply online at peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPESB PNST 2022 exam will be conducted from June 8 in two shifts to fill 1050 in 18 government-run nursing institutes in Madhya Pradesh.

The MPPEB PNST 2022 application fee is 400 for the general category and 200 for the reserved category.

MPPEB PNST 2022 age limit: Candidates' age should be between the age of 17 to 28 years.

MPPEB PNST 2022 eligibility criteria: Candidates should have passed class 12th with a minimum of 45 %marks.

Notification here

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh
madhya pradesh

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out