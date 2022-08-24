Home / Education / Competitive Exams / MPPEB PNST registration process begins from September 6, details here

Published on Aug 24, 2022 01:31 PM IST

MPPEB PNST registration process begins from September 6 and the deadline for the submission of application form is September 20.

ByHT Education Desk

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the notification for the posts of state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021. THE MP PNST 2021 application process will commence from September 6 and the last date for the submission of application form is September 20. Interested candidates can apply online thorough the official website of MP PNST at peb.mp.gov.in.

Candidates can make changes in the MP PNST 2021 application form till September 25. The MPPEB PNST 2021 exam will be conducted on October 17 and 18

MPPEB state Pre-Nursing Selection Test (PNST) 2021 is being conducted to fill 810 vacancies.

MPPEB PNST registration fee: The MP PNST 2021 registration fee is 400 for unreserved category and 200 for reserved category.

MPPEB PNST age: The Candidates age should be between the 17 to 30 years as on October 1 2021.

For more details candidates can check the notification here.

