MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020 released, download link here

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board has released MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the written examination can download the answer key through the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in. The written examination was conducted on March 5, 2022.

MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020: How to download

Visit the official site of MPPEB on peb.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPEB TET Primary School Answer Key 2020 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration process was started on December 14 and ended on December 28, 2022. candidates can check for more related details through the official site of MPPEB.