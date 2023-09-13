Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023. Candidates who have appeared for State Eligibility Test can check and download the answer key through the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023 out at mppsc.mp.gov.in, download link here (Shutterstock)

The objection window was opened on September 12 and will remain open for next 7 days for candidates to raise objections against the answer key. Once the window for raising objection is closed, the Commission will check the answers and the objections and on the basis of that the final answer key and result will be declared.

MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023: How to download

The answer key has been released for SET A, B, C and D. Candidates can download the answer key by following the steps given below.

Visit the official site of MPPSC at mppsc.mp.gov.in.

Click on MPPSC SET Answer Key 2023 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same.

The written examination was conducted on August 27. The MP SET 2022 examination was held in single shift- from 12.00 noon to 3.05 pm. For more related details candidates can check the official site of MPPSC.

