MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2023 admit card released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, here's direct link

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission released the admit card for the Forest Service Examination 2023 on December 8. Candidates who will appear for the State Forest Service Prelims Exam 2023 can download the admit card from the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in. MPPSC State Forest Service Exam 2023 admit card out at mppsc.mp.gov.in

The preliminary examination for the State Forest Service will be conducted on December 17. The general studies paper will be conducted from 10 am to 12 noon and General aptitude test will be held from 2:15 pm to 4:15 pm.

The MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims exam application process commenced on October 27 and the application process ended on November 8.

MPPSC State Forest Service Prelims exam 2023 admit card: Know how to download

Visit the official website at mppsc.mp.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “Admit Card - State Service & State Forest Service Examination 2023”

Key in your login details

Your MPPSC Prelims admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the MPPSC Prelims hall ticket and take the print for future reference.