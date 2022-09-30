MPSC answer key for Group-B main exam released at mpsc.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has issued the answer key for the Maharashtra Secondary Services Non-Gazetted Group B Main Examination 2020. Interested candidates can now download the answer key from the official website mpsc.gov.in.

MPSC is conducting the Group B Main exam 2022 on September 11, 25, and October 15 and 16, 2022. The answer key has been released for Paper-1 which was held on September 11, 2022.

Candidates who were declared qualified in the Subordinate Service Preliminary exam held in September last year undertook the main examination. Candidates can raise objections, if any, in online form only. According to the notice, objections raised till October 4 will be considered.

The MPPSC Group B Services recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 806 vacancies, out of which 67 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Section Officer at General Administrative Department, 89 are for State Tax Inspector at the Finance Department, and 650 are for Police Sub Inspector (PSI) post in the Home Department in the Maharashtra Government.

How to download answer key

Visit the official website mpsc.gov.in

Click on ‘candidate information’

Click on Answer keys tab

Click on the Group-B exam PDF

The Group-B main answer key will appear on your screen

Check and download for future purposes

Direct link. Click here.