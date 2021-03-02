MPSC state services prelims admit card 2021 released, direct link to download
- Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020.
Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the hall ticket or admit card for MPSC State Services Prelims exam 2020. Candidates who have successfully applied for the exam can download their admit card by visiting the official website of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in. The MPSC preliminary examination 2020 will be held on March 14.
Direct link to download MPSC state services prelims admit card 2020
Steps to download MPSC State services prelims admit card 2020:
Visit the official site of MPSC at mpsc.gov.in
Click on the link for Online Application System by going to online facilities in top navigation bar
You are at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in
Click on link for MPSC State Service Prelims Admit Card 2021
A new loin page will open
Key in your application Id and captcha code and click on show
Your admit card will appear on the screen.
Note: Visit the official website of MPSC for latest news and updates about the examination.
